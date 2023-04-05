During the past day, Russian invaders shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov stated on Telegram that the enemy targeted Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

The artillery attacks caused damage to residential houses and other civilian objects. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, explosive technicians cleared 9 hectares of land and destroyed 263 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.