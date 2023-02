Over the past day, Russian troops several times hit the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported one civilian wounded and damage to an apartment building, a kindergarten and a stadium.

According to the governor, besides Kupiansk, the enemy also shelled other towns and villages in the areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

In Vovchansk, the strikes damaged residential houses and caused fires.