Russian invaders continue artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

As reported by governor Oleh Synehubov, on March 15, the enemy hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

The strikes damaged an educational facility and residential houses.

The city of Kharkiv was hit with S-300 missiles that targeted residential areas damaging apartment buildings.

Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

The emergency service continue de-mining of the territories liberated from Russians in September. During the past day, sappers destroyed 88 explosive devices left by the occupiers during their retreat.