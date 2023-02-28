In an overnight missile attack, Russian invaders targeted a fire department in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported one emergency employee killed and four wounded.

Kyrylenko noted that this is a ‘conscious and cynical attack’ not on the military, but on those who help civilians survive during active hostilities.

‘Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased rescuer, speedy recovery to the injured. The Russians will be punished for everything!’ the governor wrote.