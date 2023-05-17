On May 17, Russian invaders hit a hospital in the town of Beryslav, Kherson region.

As reported by governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the occupiers hit the intensive care unit and central department.

The strike caused significant damage to the hospital premises, ruining walls and breaking windows.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.

The governor also reported that during the past day, Russians launched 79 fire attacks targeting the territory of the region with heavy artillery, rocket systems and UAVs.

7 civilian residents are reported wounded after the strikes.