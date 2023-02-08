Late in the evening on February 7, Russian troops hit Kharkiv with a missile strike.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the attack targeted a civilian infrastructure object.

According to the preliminary information, four Russian S-300 missiles hit an industrial enterprise and the central city park at around 11 pm.

The strikes caused fire. Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties. The emergency teams are working on the sites.

The invaders also continued artillery shelling of the areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

In the town of Vovchansk, the strikes killed a 74-year-old woman and wounded a 16-year-old girl. Russian shelling damaged the city hospital. In Kupiansk, the enemy shelling also caused damage to the civilian infrastructure.