Early morning Friday Ukraine’s capital woke to sounds of blasts on the Left Bank and in its center.

Some 5 explosions were reportedly heard over the Bankova Street, where the residence of Ukraine’s president is located.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister said the locations were allegedly hit with cruise or ballistic missiles. The sound of explosions left Poznyaky metro station glasses shattered.

Social media users posted videos of the sky lit up with explosions.

It was hard to assess the damage. Commentators said local air defense was intercepting air attacks.