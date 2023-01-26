Yesterday, UNESCO included Odesa center in its World Heritage List.

In today’s massive missile attack, among other Ukrainian cities, Russia hit Odesa.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that ‘this destruction is Putin’s response’ to UNESCO decision.

‘Among targets of today’s mass missile strike, Russia struck Odesa causing massive power outages. This destruction is Putin’s response to UNESCO inscribing Odesa on its World Heritage List yesterday and placing it under reinforced protection of the World Heritage in Danger List’, the minister wrote.

As reported earlier, Odesa suffered emergency shutdown due to the morning Russian strikes.