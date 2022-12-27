Within the last 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 6 towns in Donetsk region.

Region police department reported that the strikes damaged 7 civilian objects, including an apartment building and residential houses.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 69 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,281 civilians have been killed and 2,796 wounded in the region. these numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.