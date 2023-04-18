In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the enemy shelled with artillery Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts.

In the town of Vovchansk, the attacks destroyed 8 residential houses and caused fire. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, explosive technicians cleared 19.3 hectares of land and destroyed 154 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.