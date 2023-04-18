During the night, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with S-300 missiles and drones.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that the strikes damaged 7 apartment buildings, 5 private houses and other facilities.

Russians also shelled with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems Avdiivka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Bohoyavlenka and other towns and villages in the region.

In the town of Ukrainsk, at least 8 local civilians were wounded after the artillery attack.

The governor stated that Ukrainian authorities everyday register Russian war crimes in the region and urged civilians to evacuate to the safer regions of Ukraine.