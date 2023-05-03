On May 3, Russian troops hit a train station in Kherson. One of the shells hit a passenger carriage, killing 1 and wounding 6 people.

‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ railway company said in a statement that the enemy shelling targeted Kherson-Lviv passenger train.

The train left the station with a 14-minute delay. The damaged carriages will substituted in Mykolaiv.

As reported by the health ministry, the ambulances that arrived at the place also came under the Russian fire. Fortunately, all medical workers are safe.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Russians hit a hypermarket in Kherson.