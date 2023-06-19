Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson and the region.

In the past night, Russian troops hit a transport enterprise in Kherson.

As stated by the head of President’s office Andrii Yermak, the attack caused fire and destroyed 10 passenger vans.

Kherson authorities added that the strike took place at about 3 am. According to the report, the enemy hit 2 gas stations and a transport facility.

Earlier, it was reported that during the night Russians launched a missile attack targeting Odesa and the region.