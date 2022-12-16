On Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Frist explosion in several districts of Kyiv were reported after 9 am. Later, Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported water supply disruptions in all Kyiv districts. The operation of the capital subway was suspended and emergency shutdowns were introduced.

Updated 09:37

Kharkiv authorities report strikes targeting region’s critical infrastructure and warn about possible emergency shutdowns.

Updated 09:50

President’s representative Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a Russian missile targeted an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih, causing civilian casualties.

Updated 09:57

Poltava mayor Oleksandr Mamai stated total blackout in the city after the Russian strikes.

Updated 10:12

Kremenchuk, Poltava region, is left without electricity and water supply, as reported by city mayor.

Updated 10:31

Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh reports more than ten Russian missiles hitting the region.

Updated 10:49

Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko reports damage to energy objects in eastern and central Ukraine.

Updated 11:00

Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine, – Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.

Updated 11:37

Russia has launched more than 60 missiles, – air defense press officer.