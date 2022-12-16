On Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Frist explosion in several districts of Kyiv were reported after 9 am. Later, Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported water supply disruptions in all Kyiv districts. The operation of the capital subway was suspended and emergency shutdowns were introduced.
Updated 09:37
Kharkiv authorities report strikes targeting region’s critical infrastructure and warn about possible emergency shutdowns.
Updated 09:50
President’s representative Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a Russian missile targeted an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih, causing civilian casualties.
Updated 09:57
Poltava mayor Oleksandr Mamai stated total blackout in the city after the Russian strikes.
Updated 10:12
Kremenchuk, Poltava region, is left without electricity and water supply, as reported by city mayor.
Updated 10:31
Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh reports more than ten Russian missiles hitting the region.
Updated 10:49
Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko reports damage to energy objects in eastern and central Ukraine.
Updated 11:00
Emergency shutdowns have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine, – Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.
Updated 11:37
Russia has launched more than 60 missiles, – air defense press officer.