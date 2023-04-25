On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders hit with a rocket attack the center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported at least 5 civilian residents wounded.

The strike hit the premises of the local museum in Kupiansk downtown. The emergency services are working on the site, as there are still people under the rubble.

Head of President’s office Andrii Yermak said on Telegram that Russians used S-300 missiles.

‘The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods. We have no right to forget about it for a single second. We must and will respond!‘ president Zelensky wrote on Facebook.