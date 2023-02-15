The representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea informs that the Russian Federation illegally holds 181 political prisoners in the temporarily occupied Crimea, 116 of them are Crimean Tatars.

According to the representative office, 40 people are in pretrial detention centers awaiting a ‘sentence’, 123 have already been ‘sentenced’ and are now in prison, and 18 people are without status.

The statement also says that two prisoners have recently died in the places of detention.

‘This fact can be associated with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, which affected the conditions of detention of Ukrainian political prisoners and their treatment,’ the statement goes.

It is also noted that dozens of elderly people and those with serious health problems and who are not provided with proper medical care remain in prison. The lives of these people are at risk.

Out of 181 illegally imprisoned, 33 citizens are from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, from where they were illegally transferred to the temporarily occupied Crimea. However, the exact number of displaced prisoners is unknown, because the information about these people is fragmentary, and the occupation administrations mostly do not admit that they are held in the pre-trial detention centers of the temporarily occupied peninsula.