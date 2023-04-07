In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, Russian invaders intensified repressions against civilian residents who refuse to receive Russian passports.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, the enemy is increasing forced passportization and violently attacking those who refuse to take Russian citizenship.

The occupation administration developed passportization plans and launched ‘mobile groups’ for this.

These groups travel to the homes of the local population and ‘agitate’ residents to obtain a passport. During such ‘agitation’, the occupiers resort to pressure: from threats to physical force.