Russians are preparing to carry out new filtration steps in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

As reported by the Center of National Resistance, Russian invaders plan to conduct new ‘loyalty’ tests of local residents. Therefore, a large-scale check of phones is planned for the presence of Ukrainian applications (in particular, banks and online education). In addition, Russians are increasing the number of checkpoints between the town and villages in the south.

At checkpoints, local residents are asked about military records, owned vehicles, personal accounts in social networks with their further examination.

The Center of National Resistance reminded that the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine must clear their browser history and unsubscribe from Ukrainian Telegram channels before going outside.