Zaporizhzhya region administration says that the invaders are introducing the broadcast of Russian propaganda TV in the occupied territories of the region.

Ukrainian regional authorities state that the Ukrainian TV channels are still available within the whole territory of the region and call on local residents not to surrender to Russian propaganda.

‘Zaporizhzhya military administration reminds that the leading Ukrainian TV channels decoded their satellite signals and still cover the whole region, so do not watch or listen to Russian lies – follow the events in the country with Ukrainian journalists’, the statement goes.

At the same time, the invaders are increasing military activities in the region deploying new units.