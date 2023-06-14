After blowing up the Kakhovka dam, Russian invaders increased the pressure on the residents of the occupied territories of Kherson region.

As stated by Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar, Russians strengthen the occupation regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

With the beginning of the mass evacuation of the population from the flooded area, the command of the Russian occupying forces introduced additional strict filtering measures to identify citizens with pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

At the checkpoints, Russian military force people to pay large sums of money and hand over valuables and jewelry found during the searches for the permission to leave for safe places.

In addition, Russian invaders seize and immediately destroy Ukrainian passports, birth certificates and other documents obtained in Ukraine. The occupiers also loot personal property of citizens from apartments abandoned by their owners.

The occupiers also prohibited the work of local volunteers in providing humanitarian aid, food, water, clothing, medicine, etc.