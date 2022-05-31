Puppet mayor installed by Russian troops in Melitopol wants to walk away from her ‘collaborator’ role step down from her role, for fear for a reprisal for her collaboration with Russians.

Halyna Danylchenko, former Melitopol city council representative who agreed to lead Russia-installed city administration in Melitipol has reportedly resigned after another local collaborator had his care blown up the day . earlier.

According to RIA Melitopol, the Russian occupation officials suggested she should turn herself in to Ukrainian authorities.

On Monday, Danylchenko was traveling in a convoy of the cars when the Mersedes of another Russia-installed official was damaged in an explosion. The explosives planted in a manhole in Melitopol city center were detonated by radio remote control, leaving two of the Mersedes car passengers injured.

Ukraine’s mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov suggested it was act of defiance coming from Ukrainian insurgents.