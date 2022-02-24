Ukraine woke up to the news of war unleashed by Moscow.

A wave of Russian cruise missiles, artillery, and airstrikes hit locations across Ukraine early morning Thursday after the Russian president announced he launched a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine.

The strikes targeted Ukrainian military command sites and airports.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy.

Ukrainian president has called an urgent meeting of the security council.

Interior minister advisor Anton Gerashchenko called on people to reach out friends and relatives in Russia to urge to take to streets for protests.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in a tweet early morning said Putin has launched a ‘full-scale’ war against Ukraine with stikes hitting peaceful Ukrainian towns.

‘Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin.’