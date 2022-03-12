The chief of the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry Kyrylo Budanov stated in an interview to ‘Ukrinform’ that Russia is developing plans for further nuclear blackmailing.

The first plan involves a large-scale arson of forests in Chernobyl zone, which may cause a radioactive cloud that will move depend on the wind direction.

The second plan may use artillery shelling of Chernobyl shelter of radioactive materials with the same consequences.

Ukrainian intelligence also claim that in both variants the kremlin is planning to accuse Ukraine and ‘neo-Nazi’ groups.

Budanov stressed that Russia has already blackmailed the world with nuclear threat shelling Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and research facility in Kharkiv.

Nuclear blackmailing aims to sow panic as Russian troops are not able to defeat Ukrainian army.