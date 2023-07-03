On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that right now Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili with the hands of the Georgian authorities.

President Zelensky reminded that he had repeatedly called on official Tbilisi to stop persecution and agree on Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine. Western partners, in coordination with Ukraine, also offered various options.

On July 3, Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express a strong protest to the Georgian ambassador and offer him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with the authorities of Georgia.

President Zelensky once again called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary medical treatment.