Press officer of Ukraine’s army command ‘South’ Natalia Humeniuk said on TV that Russia is probably preparing a new massive missile attack.

She stated that the warship with Kalibr missiles was detected in the Black sea after a long pause. According to the army command, this indicates that preparations are underway.

The press officer added that several other missile carriers can also take part in the attack.

Earlier, it was alleged that Russia may need about a week to prepare a new massive missile attack.

The previous one happened on November 23 and targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.