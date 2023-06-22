President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian troops are preparing a terrorist attack at the temporarily occupied by Russia Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In a Facebook video, the president said that he received the latest report of the military intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine.

‘Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this’, Zelensky said.

President Zelensky once again stressed that state border cannot stop radiation. All available information and evidence are now being transferred to the partner countries and the whole world.

‘Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa – all countries, absolutely everyone should know this. International organizations. All of them. There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants anywhere. This time it should not be like with Kakhovka: the world has been warned, therefore, the world can and must act’, the president stated.