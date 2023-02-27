According to the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Chernyak, the Russian army is trying to make changes in the tactics of missile attacks.

Moscow has less than 100 high-precision cruise missiles left. The production is not keeping up with the dynamics with which Russia was spending missiles until mid-February.

‘They did not achieve any strategic success, 95% of the ground forces of the Russian Federation in one way or another participate in the aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, the Russians decided to increase their offensive potential by using aviation’, Chernyak said.

Russia still has thousands of missiles, but produces less than uses. The old missiles, which Russia has, either do not reach their targets or have a limited range of attack. In addition, the Ukrainian air defense is becoming stronger each day.

Ukrainian intelligence also stated that the Russian army has not given up on the idea of destroying Ukraine’s energy system. Together with the energy system, the enemy wants to destroy the fuel and energy sector in order to stop the supply of oil products.