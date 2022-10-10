On Monday morning, Russian Federation hit Ukraine with a massive missile attack, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram that the enemy launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense.

According to Zalyzhnyi, Russia carries out not only missile strikes, but also airstrikes, uses attack drones.

‘The terrorist country, the Russian Federation, carries out massive missile and air strikes in the territory of Ukraine, uses attack UAVs’, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

General Zaluzhnyi stressed that the Armed Forces are doing everything possible to protect Ukrainian citizens, but the enemy attack continues. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces called on all Ukrainians to stay in shelters.