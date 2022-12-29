On Thursday morning, Russian invaders launched a new massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

The air raid alert was announced in Ukraine at 6 am and at about 8 am, first Russian rockets were launched.

Kyiv and Kyiv region

According to the local administration, 16 missiles were detected in the region. All of them were intercepted by the air defense. The remnants of the rockets wounded three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, and damaged several residential buildings and an industrial enterprise.

Kharkiv region

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that four enemy missiles targeted a critical infrastructure object. He added that the information on casualties and damage is being checked.

Odesa region

According to the authorities, 21 Russian missiles were destroyed in the region. However, the strikes damaged region’s energy infrastructure, which caused the emergency shutdown.

Lviv region

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that the air defense intercepted 70% of Russian rockets, but the remaining hit the energy object. Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi stated that 90% of the city was left without electricity.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

One of the Russian missiles targeted a residential house but fortunately did not explode, president’s official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Explosions were also heard in Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. As reported, it was the work of the Ukrainian air defense.