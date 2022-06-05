Shop owners and small businesses in occupied Kherson are defiant over Russian occupation officials’ demand to use price tags in Russian rubles as they see it as an unworkable thing, said Ukraine’s local council representative Serhiy Khlan.

It drew ire of Russia-led officials who now use messages and leaflet threatening with sanctions for such refusals.

The leaflet revealed by the Ukrainian officials warns a shop owner his business can be confiscated or ‘can burn down one night’.

With an attempt to supplant the Ukrainian hryvna with Russian currency, Moscow is clearly seeking to cement its presence in the region that fell to Russian troops in the early days of the invasion.