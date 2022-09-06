City officials are set to have to the ‘first wave’ of mobilization in occupied Mariupol after they got an order from DNR leaders to resume conscription registration in Mariupol communities, said exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko on Telegram.

‘It means that Mangush district will be faced with the official mobilization in September. According to our information, such order was given for Mariupol as well but it has been postponed for two weeks,’ said Andrushchenko.

He called on the men remaining in the city to evacuate to avoid the draft.

‘As long as the ban police is not in place, you must evacuate. Look for some way, go in any direction. Don’t let them turn you in cannon fodder,’ added the exiled official.

It is worth noting that Moscow has stepped up its efforts to ‘mobilize’ more local residents in the occupied regions. The forced conscription campaign makes local businesses employ women and pensioners as many employees get drafted while some coal mines in Donbas are facing mounting understaffing issues.