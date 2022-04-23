In an obvious bid to replenish its troops, Moscow has looked to conscripting locals in occupied regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhay, and Kharkiv.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, the recent case of forceful conscription was reported in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, where Russians drafted local health care workers for medical aid assistance at the front-line with people made to do so at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhya and Kharkiiv region teams of Russian troops and security service are staging searches and blocking males of conscription age from leaving their towns in an alleged preparation for conscription campaign.