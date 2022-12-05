Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov noted on Twitter that today is the 28th anniversary of the Budapest memorandum.

On this day in 1994, Ukraine signed the agreement to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances from the USA, Russia and the UK.

The minister added that Russia, which was among the security guarantors, started war against Ukraine and today marks the Memorandum anniversary with a new wave of missile attacks.

‘This cannot happen again. Agreements must be honored. Evil must be punished. Ukraine’s victory = a new global security architecture = peace and stability in Europe’, Reznikov concluded.