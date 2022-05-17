Russia is back at it again using night time to lay waste to infrastructure sites in Ukraine.

Overnight its missiles hit several undisclosed site in the region including the Yavoriv regional branch of the Lviv railway, causing damage to its infrastructure facilities. Lviv’s governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram the Ukrainian air defence shot down three cruise missiles last night.

There were no immediate accounts of victims.

More detals later came from Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, who claimed it proved to be the biggest attack the region suffered since Russia’s iinvasion in Ukraine

‘In one of the villages of Yavoriv district, the wreckage of the rocket partially damaged the railway infrastructure. Windows flew in the surrounding houses. And all this in a 20km zone to the border with the European Union.

This was indeed one of the largest attacks on the Lviv region in terms of the number of missiles. It is difficult to predict what will happen next. So go to the shelter!’

He also urged people not to give away crucial information, posting:

‘Do not film missile flights or air defence operations. Such videos are needed by Moscow. Don’t be like the Russians, please.’

Ukraine’s Air Force West Command said it took down three Russian cruise missiles that allegedly cam from the Black Sea location.