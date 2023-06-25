Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, said that Russian occupiers have prepared a terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He reminded that Russian troops mined the cooling pond of the ZNPP and placed explosives near four of the six power units of the plant.

According to Budanov, ‘the situation has never been as serious as it is now’. He noted that without proper cooling, nuclear reactors can melt down in a period from 10 hours to 14 days.

In addition, an increase in the voltage on the power supply lines may also lead to an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Kyrylo Budanov also noted that there is a risk that the Russian Federation may launch an attack on the nuclear power plant with a radiation leak to stop Ukraine’s offensive operation and freeze the front line.