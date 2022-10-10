The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s army said in a statement that Russia started planning today’s massive missile attack in early October, more than a week ago.

According to the reports, Russian troops received an order from the Kremlin to prepare massive strikes on October 2-3.

‘Military units of strategic and long-range aviation received orders to prepare for the task of massive missile attacks. The objects of critical civil infrastructure and the central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets’, the statement says.

Strategic bombers and navy missile carriers were being prepared for the strikes last week.

‘The main goal of the terrorist country was to destroy the electricity and heating infrastructure, to sow panic among Ukrainians and frighten the European public’, claims the statement.