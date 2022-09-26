Russian invaders are preparing massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, Ukraine’s army Main Directorate of Intelligence reports. In addition to Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia also plans attacks in Poland and the Baltic countries.

According to the intelligence sources, the first strike will be aimed at enterprises of the energy sector. The report indicates that Russia plans to use the experience of cyberattacks on Ukraine’s energy systems in 2015 and 2016.

‘The Kremlin plans to carry out massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian enterprises and critical infrastructure institutions of Ukraine’s allies’, the statement goes.

Moscow plans to increase the intensity of DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine’s closest allies – Poland and the Baltic countries.

The enemy will try to increase the effect of missile strikes on power supply facilities in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The command of the Russian Federation is convinced that this will slow down the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.