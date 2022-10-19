In the temporarily occupied Kherson, Russian military are preparing provocations, planning to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian occupiers have announced ‘evacuation’ in Kherson and intend to relocate local residents from the Dnieper right bank to the left bank, National Resistance Center informs.

Due to the unfavorable situation at the front, collaborators began to bring their families to the Russia-occupied Crimea.

Russian occupying authorities began to warn that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly preparing war crimes. In this way, the occupiers use propaganda to divert the attention of the citizens of the Russian Federation from the failure of their army.

The enemy is not interested in saving local lives, but intends to use people for provocations and as a human shield.

‘Considering the situation, we call on the residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson areas to remain vigilant and, if possible, leave for the Ukraine-controlled territory.