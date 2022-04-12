The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry states that Russian special services are planning terrorist attacks within Russian Federation in order to further accuse Ukraine of terrorism.

According to the intelligence information, they can organize explosions in residential buildings, hospitals and schools.

In addition, missile and bomb strikes are possible in Belgorod region and in the occupied Crimea.

‘It is quite possible that these terrorist attacks will be presented as revenge of Ukrainians for Bucha and Kramatorsk and as a justification of cruelty against the Ukrainian civilian population’, – said Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

According to him, Russia failed the mobilization plan, and the Kremlin decided to resort to ‘dirty scenarios’ to emotionally stir up the Russians and make them even more aggressive towards Ukraine.

Budanov added that in recent days in Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russians are actively digging trenches and instilling panic, saying that Russia will be attacked by volunteer battalions and sabotage groups from Ukraine.