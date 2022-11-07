The press officer of Ukraine’s army air command Yurii Ihnat said in a briefing Monday that the Russian invaders will continue to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. The Russians will direct their strikes at energy and hydro-technic facilities.

According to him, the invaders intend to achieve the goals they have set. These are the strikes targeting the entire critical infrastructure.

‘This is not about only energy infrastructure, because the enemy has already struck the hydro-technic facilities of Ukraine’, the officer stated.

He stressed that the Russian army has no success at the front. The occupiers already have problems with equipment and personnel.

The Russians intend to strike energy facilities in the autumn-winter period because these facilities become extremely important in the cold season.

The press officer also said that in its terrorist strikes, Russia might use Iran-made ballistic missiles.