The Kremlin is trying to replenish the Russian army and reduce the level of tension in the society, demanding that migrants from the countries of Central Asia participate in the war against Ukraine, the National Resistance Center reports.

As reported, migrants from Central Asia who receive Russian citizenship are immediately summoned to the military offices.

The second way to recruit migrants is to promise citizenship in the shortest time to those who agree to join the army.

In these ways, Moscow is trying to increase the number of servicemen and to calm down ethnic Russians regarding new waves of mobilization.