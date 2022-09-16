Ukrainian army Operational Command ‘South’ released a statement warning the population that Russian invaders are preparing false flag war crimes, urging locals to be especially careful several next days.

It is noted that in order to break the occupiers’ plans to commit a war crime under a false flag, residents of the temporarily occupied territories should refrain from visiting public places between September 17 and 20.

‘The occupying forces are preparing sabotage acts using the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national flag. The enemy will try to discredit our units by staging unworthy acts and provocations’, the statement goes.

The residents of the temporarily occupied territories are urged to observe security measures and trust Ukrainian soldiers.