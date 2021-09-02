The Russian Federation does not intend to support the extension of the OSCE Observer Mission to Russian checkpoints after 30 September 2021.

This was reported by the delegation of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas.

On Thursday, September 2, during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Russian Federation announced the decision of president Putin not to support the extension of the OSCE Observer Mission at the Russian checkpoints ‘Gukovo’ and ‘Donetsk’ after September 30, 2021.

The Ukrainian side of the TCG stresses that this is a deliberate sabotage of the Minsk agreements implementation in terms of ensuring constant monitoring and verification by the OSCE of the state border between Ukraine and Russia.

‘The Ukrainian delegation strongly condemns such actions of the Russian Federation and considers them in the context of other actions of Moscow aimed at blocking progress in the framework of the TCG consultations. Ukraine demands that the Russian side immediately stop destructive actions against the OSCE Monitoring Mission, fulfill all its commitments under the Minsk agreements in order to de-escalate the security situation and further resolve the armed conflict by political and diplomatic means’, the statement says.

As the Ukrainian delegation claims, this step may be evidence of Russia’s plans to supply weapons, military equipment, ammunition, regular troops and mercenaries to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.