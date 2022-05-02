Ukrainian airborne forces destroying Russian elite regiment in Donetsk region

Ukraine’s airborne forces command reported on Monday it caused serious losses to Russia’s 24 Brigade in the counterattack near Yampil, Donetsk region.

The video revealed on Monday shows what appears to be the destroyed positions and equipment, which, according to the statement, belong to ‘24th Separate Brigade of Special Purpose of the Main Directorate (formerly known as GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian Federation’.

Donetsk region remains the epicenter of heavy fighting as Russia tries to push ahead in renewed offensive along the frontline.