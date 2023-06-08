Russian invaders continue to attack Kherson, hitting evacuation sites. According to the preliminary information, 1 person is killed and 2 wounded.

As reported by the internal ministry, Russian artillery strikes killed and a civilian woman and wounded a police officer and a rescuer.

Four more people are wounded in the village near the city.

The Russians began shelling during the evacuation of citizens whose homes were flooded.

‘Russia has abandoned people in the occupied part of Kherson region. And it continues to prevent Ukraine from saving the most valuable – human lives’, the statement says.

It is also reported that the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman got under Russian fire as he came to Kherson to help with evacuation efforts.

On Facebook, Moshe Reuven Azman told that he is staying in Kherson and helping with the evacuation. While recording a video, he got under Russian fire. Explosions are heard as he is speaking.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.