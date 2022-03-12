Russian troops shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, were sheltering, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

The assault comes as Russia keeps pounding besieged Mariupol with bombs and artillery fire with hundreds of thousands trapped in basements and shelters without water, electricity and basic food.

‘The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders’, the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

‘More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey’. It is still unclear if anyone hiding in the mosque was injured. With ongoing onslaught, Moscow keeps denying it is targeting civilian areas in this Ukrainian port.

The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey. #StopRussianAggression#closeUAskyNOW pic.twitter.com/Uel5AoyZUt — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 12, 2022

The onslaught of Russian sustained shelling and airstrikes have disrupted several attempts to use humanitarian corridors for evacuation of the city residents.