Today, Russians once again shelled Kherson.

In the evening video address, president Zelensky stated that one of the enemy shells hit the Red Cross point, killing a volunteer paramedic.

He added that during the day, Russians shelled Kherson more than a dozen times and the shelling does not stop.

‘Today, the projectile hit the Red Cross aid point. The woman who died was a paramedic, a volunteer. My condolences to the family. Only since the beginning of this day, Russia has already shelled Kherson more than 16 times! Only in one day! And the same happens every day’, Zelensky said.