During the night, Russian invaders hit the city of Energodar near Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

City mayor Dmytro Orlov reports that at least ten local residents were wounded by the strike. Two of them are in severe condition and are treated in the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

The mayor also reported damage to the residential houses and cars.

The mayor states that Russia continues nuclear terror and says the strike was a provocation before the IAEA mission visit to the nuclear plant.