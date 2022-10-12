Russian propaganda is spreading another fake: allegedly, after massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on October 10, 2022, embassies and international organizations began an urgent evacuation from Kyiv.

The material was prepared by ‘Detector Media’ experts – the head of the ‘DM Research Center, Kseniia Iliuk, and the editor-in-chief of the ‘MediaSapiens’ portal, Hala Skliarevska, for the ‘Ukrainian PR Army’.

On October 10 morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukrainian cities.According to the General Staff, during the morning, the Russian Federation launched 83 missiles, 43 of them were intercepted.

However, Ukrainians were attacked not only by missiles, but also by Russian propaganda and disinformation.

The propaganda attack had several tasks in the Ukrainian information space, in particular, to sow panic and a sense of hopelessness and revive the image of a strong Russia.

To achieve this, Russian propagandists spread information that foreign embassies were allegedly fleeing Ukraine due to the morning missile strikes.Allegedly, they all started relocation to Poland.Vladimir Solovyov, one of the key Russian propagandists, wrote about the ‘urgent evacuation instruction’ in his Telegram channel.

First, Solovyov said that all embassies of the EU countries were urgently evacuated from Kyiv.

Then, in the same context, he mentioned the appeal to Americans from the US Embassy to protect themselves and leave Ukraine as soon as there is a safe opportunity.

The information about the alleged urgent evacuation was actively disseminated by Kremlin-controlled media, as well as propaganda Telegram channels.Thus, ‘Sputnik’ media in Belarus claimed that all embassies should supposedly move to the Polish city of Rzeszow.

This is not true.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany in Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, reported that during the shelling she was in a shelter together with hundreds of Kyiv residents.

Із сотнями киян в укритті. Мене вражає спокій, який панує тут, поки Росія обстрілює дитячі майданчики в центрі Києва. #StandWithUkraine — Anka Feldhusen (@AnkaFeldhusen) October 10, 2022

According to the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, American diplomats working at the US Embassy in Kyiv were safe after another wave of Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Our @USEmbassyKyiv team is safe after another wave of Russian strikes on civilian sites. Grateful to those responding and working to keep us safe, and heartbroken for those hurt, here and across Ukraine. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) October 10, 2022

The Embassies of Great Britain and Estonia also confirmed their stay in Kyiv.

Along with fakes about the evacuation of embassies, Russian propaganda began to claim that international humanitarian organizations were suspending their missions in Ukraine. The propagandists claimed that the International Committee of the Red Cross temporarily stopped its work in Ukraine for security reasons.

They referred to an article by Reuters that the International Committee of the Red Cross had allegedly ceased operations. In fact, the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross stopped their activities for the duration of the missile attacks that day. The article says that the organization’s employees deliver aid and medicine. They cannot do this under fire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Cross Society of Ukraine continue their work in Ukraine. Both organizations stated that they have not stopped their activities in Ukraine.

Adviser to the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Andrii Kruhlashov, at the request of ‘Detector media’, confirmed that the organization continues to work, ‘We are with people and for people who need us. Where needed and as close as we can. As long as it takes’. There is also a rebuttal from the International Committee of the Red Cross on the official Twitter page.

Following the recent attacks, @ICRC_ua would like to clarify that our operations have not been suspended in the country. To be clear, we remain in Ukraine and will continue our activities, all while adapting to the deteriorating security situation as required. — ICRC Ukraine (@ICRC_ua) October 10, 2022

In Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross helps people affected by the conflict in the east of the country and supports the work of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine. The organization has several hotlines. As of 16:20 October 10, the hotline for the search for missing persons was working, all lines were busy.

In addition, the official pages of the International Committee of the Red Cross in social networks are active. Today there were published recommendations on how to behave in the event of shelling and after the end of the bombing.

It is not the first time that Russian propaganda incites panic with fakes about the ‘escape’ of embassies and international organizations. In this way, it seeks to sow panic and fear.

Secondly, Russian propaganda tries to discredit Ukraine’s foreign partners.

However, Ukrainians once again demonstrated their resistance to Russian propaganda and disinformation. While Russia was massively attacking almost all of Ukraine with missiles, Ukrainians were actively sending donations for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian volunteer and politician Serhii Prytula together with activist Serhii Sternenko raised over 206 million UAH for the army in just 7 hours.

The same fundraising campaigns were held simultaneously by several foundations and many small initiatives. So while Russian propaganda tries to create a picture of fear and hopelessness, Ukrainians continue to believe in themselves, Ukrainian soldiers, and most importantly, in victory.