Propaganda comes as serious threat to the health and life of Ukrainian citizens, says the report of the ‘Center for Countering Disinformation’ watchdog group.

The analysis of Telegram channels paints an alarming picture of a full scale anti vaccine misinformation campaign seeding distrust among Ukrainians to the Covid vaccination.

The narratives are span and boosted on social media and Russia-linked Telegram channels. The watchdog report outlines key misleading messages.

The most common are claims that

vaccination is a murder;

the vaccine is extremely dangerous;

the Ukrainian authorities are trying to maim children with a new stage of vaccination;

vaccination is coercion and violation of human rights;

calls to ‘think over’ and not to be vaccinated;

fakes and information from conspiracy theorists.

Notably, such disinformation comes in stark contrast to the agenda advanced on Telegram channels targeting Donbas and Crimea with most of messages highlighting the importance of vaccination and dispelling myths of its negative impact.

The key messaging in the occupied territories includes

vaccination is a necessary measure to prevent the spread of the virus;

the vaccine is absolutely safe, and Sputnik M will be made for children;

urge to be vaccinated at all levels of public communication;

Russia supplies vaccines to different parts of the world, thus saving millions of lives.

The report also addressed mixed inconsistent messaging coming from some Ukrainian orthodox churches that use the same divisive policy – staging a rally against vaccination in Kyiv but promoting vaccines in the occupied territories of Ukraine.